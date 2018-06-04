YEREVAN. – Don’t let the idea of genocide die out as this is something which can never happen again, this is happening now and this will continue happening in the future, Laureate of Aurora Prize 2017 Tom Catena told Armenian News- NEWS.am.

According to him, the denial of genocide is very dangerous.

“It’s for political reasons that some countries haven not recognized it. It’s important that we just wake up and say ‘look this thing really happened.’ Don’t let the idea of genocide die out as this is something which can never happen again, this is happening now and this will continue happening in the future,” he said.

“We allowed Turkey to deny it now. We allow Sudan to deny it. So it will just keep going on if we are not able to confront it, call it what it is, give it a name.”

Doctor Tom Catena arrived in Sudan as a Catholic missionary from Amsterdam, New York. He has since saved thousands of lives as the sole surgeon permanently based in Sudan’s war-ravaged Nuba Mountains where humanitarian aid is restricted. It is for this service that he received the Aurora Prize, granted by the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, created on behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors.