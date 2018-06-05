YEREVAN. – Recognition of genocide as a crime is the main priority for mankind. This is the process of restoring human rights, which is aimed at the prevention of such crimes, exclusion of violence regardless of political context and the development of the geopolitical situation, spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

During a briefing, Tigran Balayan commented on the debates on the Armenian Genocide that were initiated in the Israeli parliament.

He noted that for Armenia this process is of paramount importance, and the Armenian side will continue to play a leading role.

“Dozens of resolutions adopted by various countries and international organizations show that international recognition of the Armenian Genocide cannot be prevented,” Balayan said.

The process of adoption a resolution on recognizing the Armenian Genocide has been frozen in Israel’s Knesset once again.