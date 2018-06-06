NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is trying to stop the growing scandal between the EU and the US, AFP reported.

According to him, there are now serious disagreements among NATO allies.

“There are now serious disagreements with NATO allies on serious issues,” Stoltenberg told reporters, adding: “As long as they're not solved I have to be focused on how to reduce, limit the negative consequences for NATO."

According to him, it is important to strong together and protect each other despite all disagreements.

As reported earlier, the EU-US relations deteriorated following U.S. decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

The EU, in its turn, will impose new duties on the U.S. goods import from the beginning of July.