The US government will do everything possible to be useful to Armenia, US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills stated during the meeting with the Territorial Governance and Development Minister Suren Papikyan and the coordinator of programs of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) Adam Stefan.

Suren Papikyan expressed gratitude to the US Ambassador and USAID for the active and constant support of the reforms being implemented in Armenia in the field of local self-government.

Speaking about the decentralization of local self-government bodies and strengthening of democracy, the minister said: "After the velvet revolution, we have a unique opportunity to form a democratic country."

In his turn, the US Ambassador congratulated the Minister on the appointment and noted that the reforms of local self-government along with the administrative and financial decentralization of communities is an important factor in enhancing the credibility of democracy and public confidence. "We are ready to continue supporting local government reforms and other priorities of the new governments," the ambassador said.