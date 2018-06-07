YEREVAN. – There should be no reverse in the foreign policy of the Republic of Armenia.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday stated the aforesaid at the special session of the National Assembly, as he presented the program of the new government of the country.

He stressed that Armenia will continue to be a member in the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, alike.

“Our [Armenia’s] task will be to further increase the productiveness of our membership,” Pashinyan added, in particular. “To develop strategic relations with the Russian Federation in the most diverse domains is [also] important to us. Armenia-Russian Federation relations should be based on the willingness for equality. The government considers military cooperation with the Russian Federation to be an important constituent of the country’s security.”

Also, the Armenian PM stressed that they will work hard to boost relations with the United States too.

“We will cooperate with the European Union [(EU)] toward the implementation of the Armenia-EU agreement and the EU visa liberalization [for Armenian citizens],” Pashinyan added. “Such relations should be developed with [neighbors] Iran and Georgia too.

“Our key objective is the ensuring of the sovereignty and security of our country, and the serving of the interests of our country.”