Moscow will continue to contribute to the search for mutually acceptable solutions to the Karabakh conflict, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday.

His remarks came after the talks with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Moscow.

According to him, Russian position remains unchanged.

“We always support the settlement of the Karabakh conflict within OSCE Minsk Group,” TASS reported quoting Lavrov.

“We are convinced that this is the best format. As one of Minsk Group Co-Chairs, together with France and U.S., we are committed to create conditions that would allow Baku and Yerevan to reach an agreement”.

“If the parties agree to discuss the Karabakh conflict during the talks, we will respect this decision,” Lavrov added.