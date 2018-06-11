The killing of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army serviceman, on Sunday evening, is Azerbaijan’s another provocation aimed at aggravating the situation in the region.

Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, noted the aforesaid in a comment.

“Yesterday night, in the line of contact between Artsakh and Azerbaijan an Armenian soldier has been shot dead as result of gross violation of a ceasefire regime. We express our deep condolences to relatives and fellow servicemen,” the comment reads. “We consider this action, committed on the eve of the OSCE Minsk group Co-Chairs’ visit to Armenia, as another provocation by Baku aimed at aggravating the situation and the agreements on tension reduction. This incident once again emphasizes the importance of implementing the trilateral ceasefire agreements with no time limitations of 1994-1995, as well as the implementation of agreements on the mechanism of investigation of incidents at the contact line reached at the Summits on Nagorno Karabakh conflict in 2016-2017 and on expanding the capacities of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office's personal representative.

We have repeatedly stated that creating the environment conducive to peace is of key importance in Nagorno-Karabakh peace process. Such actions of the Azerbaijani side are, actually, pursuing the opposite goal.

The responsibility for all possible consequences of this provocation should be solely beared by the Azerbaijani side”

As reported earlier, Artsakh Defense Army serviceman Vahagn Eloyan (born in 1992) sustained a fatal gunshot wound, on Sunday at around 6pm, and as a result of shots fired by the Azerbaijan armed forces.