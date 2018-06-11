YEREVAN. – The Defense Minister of Armenia, Davit Tonoyan, on Monday met with Natalia Vutova, Head of the Council of Europe (CoE) Office in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

They discussed the course of cooperation between, and the joint programs being implemented by, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia and CoE, the MOD informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, Tonoyan underscored the CoE-assisted human rights program being implemented in the Armenian armed forces.

Vutova, for her part, valued the high level of their cooperation with the Armenian MOD, and she reaffirmed the CoE Office in Yerevan’s commitment to assist in collaborative programs and events.