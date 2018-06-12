YEREVAN. – After the internal political rearrangements, the internal coalition arrangements also have changed in Armenia, according to Irates (Realistic) newspaper.

“The sources of Irates report that if snap parliamentary elections are held, Yelk [(Way Out)] coalition, for example, will not run in the elections as such [i.e. coalition].

“[Incumbent PM] Nikol Pashinyan and his [political] team, represented by the Civil Contract Party, will run in the elections separately. Pashinyan will not unite around him Yelk’s other two leaders—Edmon Marukyan and Aram Sargsyan—together with their supporters; that is, either the Yelk coalition will not be, or it will be without Pashinyan in the future parliament,” wrote Irates.