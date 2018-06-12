The burnt body of a person was found after a fire was put out in Gyumri, Armenia.

The 911 emergency hotline received a call, on Tuesday at 12:34am, according to which there was smoke behind a billboard at Yerevan Highway in Gyumri.

A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that the fire had broken out in an uninhabited building.

The fire was out as of 1:41am.

But household items were burnt down.

Also, the fire and rescue workers found the burnt body of a person inside the building, and they carried it to a waiting ambulance.