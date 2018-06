The Knesset has postponed a plenum debate on recognizing the Armenian Genocide that was scheduled to take place tomorrow, The Times of Israel reported.

The plenum debate will take place on June 26, following Turkish elections, as a result of an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg, the website says.

Last week the Israeli media said Knesset will hold debates on the motion calling to recognize the Armenian Genocide this week.