Knesset will reportedly hold debates on the motion calling to recognize the Armenian Genocide, Arutz Sheva reported quoting Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation.

According to the Corporation, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein intends to hold a vote next week on a motion by Meretz Chairwoman Tamar Zandberg.

Approval of the resolution would be despite the position of the Foreign Ministry, which announced earlier this week that it opposes advancing the proposed law on the subject, the website says.

The earlier reports suggested that Israeli PM and Foreign Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted MFA’s recommendation to postpone a Knesset debate on a law recognizing Armenian Genocide, and until after the elections to be held in Turkey on June 24.