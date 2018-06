YEREVAN. – The wives of the killed police officers -- Gagik Mkrtchyan and Yuriy Tepanosyan -- are present at court hearing of the case into Sasna Tsrer armed group.

The judge clarified the names of widows as the hearing continued on Wednesday.

The Sasna Tsrer armed group took over a police patrol regiment building in Yerevan, held hostages, but later surrendered back in July 2016.

Three police officers were killed during the standoff.