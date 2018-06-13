YEREVAN.- We clearly expressed the Government's priority in the foreign policy program, where Karabakh occupies its clear place, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said on Wednesday.

Asked about the visit of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs , the FM oted that this visit has only exploratory nature.

"We try to use these days as effectively as possible in order to know each other better, to exchange approaches. We also prepare for the following stages. We are also preparing for the next stages. This is a negotiating process, in which Armenia is also involved, "the minister added.

In turn, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Armen Ashotyan suggested to organize private discussions in the National Assembly of Armenia, concerning exclusively the settlement of the situation in Karabakh.

Mnatsakanyan accepted this proposal.