YEREVAN. – The State Oversight Service of Armenia is conducting an audit at the Ministry of Diaspora, ministry spokesperson Nune Aylanjyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“There are no details yet,” she added. “I believe everything will become clear during next week.”

Newly appointed Minister of Diaspora Mkhitar Hayrapetyan had stated that he had detected misuse in the ministry’s past activities, especially in the “Come Home” Armenia-visiting program for Diaspora Armenian youth.