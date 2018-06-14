YEREVAN. – Yerevan Foundation Director Ashot Ghazaryan, and Davitashen Administrative District Deputy Head Khachatur Kirakosyan have been arrested along the lines of the criminal case on charges of misuse of official powers, and fraud.

Samson Galstyan, spokesperson of the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia, confirmed the aforesaid information, speaking to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

As reported earlier, the NSS had received a report from two persons. They had stated that, aside from the respective payments defined by law, some officials from Yerevan Municipality had obligated them to transfer large amounts of money to Yerevan Foundation, and in exchange for issuing permits for construction and property registration.

It was found out, however, that a part of this cash money, which was received under the abovementioned pretext, was not entered into the account of this foundation and was stolen.

Subsequently, the NSS filed a criminal case on charges of misuse of official powers, and fraud.

Search was carried out—under this criminal case—at the Yerevan Foundation offices, which are located in the Yerevan Municipality building, and intelligence-gathering and investigative actions are still in progress.

To note, chairman of the Yerevan Foundation Board of Trustees is Mayor Taron Margaryan.