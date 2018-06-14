Russian-Armenian relations are developing confidently and dynamically, said Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev before the meeting with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Medvedev congratulated Pashinyan on becoming Prime Minister.

“Armenia is our close ally, and together we are striving for integration, working together in the CSTO and developing in a coordinated scenario. We are coordinating our development in social, economic and other areas,” Medvedev said.

According to him, relations between the two countries are developing confidently and dynamically.

“This is the result of our cooperation in the Eurasian Economic Union. This is also due to the fact that your economy has been lately showing good figures, and our economy is also developing. This, of course, is the result of mutual cooperation,” he said.

The Russian prime minister recalled that he visited Armenia in October last year, when a number of agreements were signed. Both Armenian and Russian governments should “do their best to implement the agreements,” the Prime Minister noted.

Pashinyan, in turn, congratulated Medvedev on the start of the FIFA World Cup and wished good luck to the Russian team.

“We can say that our relations are developing dynamically. Our relationship has always been special. I am confident that our economic relations will also develop,” Armenian PM said.