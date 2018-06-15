The era of “gold” license plates and climate of impunity has come to an end in Armenia.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated the aforesaid at Friday’s Cabinet session of the government, as he addressed Police Chief Valeri Osipyan.

Also, he instructed Osipyan to see to it that there would ne no such climate of impunity in Armenia.

“Sadly, it’s accepted in Armenia that some accept our ‘wide smiles,’ so to speak, and our emphasis on love and solidarity as a weakness,” Pashinyan added.

Furthermore, he asked what a “climate of impunity” meant in the case when there are so many police officers in Armenia.

In addition, the PM stressed that the ruling out of impunity in the country applies not solely to road traffic, but also to the other domains.