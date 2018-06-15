Armenia’s largest tech unconference will take place in Yerevan on June 16-17th. BarCamp Yerevan will bring together thousands of IT professionals for the 10th consecutive year.

The goal of the unconference is to share knowledge, skills and experience, as well as forge new professional ties.

BarCamp Yerevan will feature an unprecedented number of international guest-speakers -- Evan Shelhamer, Leonid Kuligin will speak of Machine Learning and AI, Daniel Tonkopiy will cover future transportation, Evgeny Kaluzhny will speak of launching small rockets in near orbit, Ilya Khanykov will cover flying cars and smart cities, Grigory Petrov, Philipp Krenn will discuss programming and development, Joel Burke will speak of e-Residency and Global Business and this is just the tip of the iceberg.

BarCamp Yerevan 2018 will also feature workshops by top IT specialists, as well as a job fair, in which dozens of IT companies will be represented.

Once again Ucom is the general sponsor of BarCamp Yerevan, and Ucom’s founder and CEO Hayk Yesayan will also make a short presentation covering the advantages of modern networking technologies.

Our sponsors this year are: BetConstruct, Digitain, Rockbite Games, Workfront, Ginosi Apartels, SFL LLC, AVETIQ, Vineti AM.

The event’s timetable and guest list will be published on our official website (www.barcamp.am) and the Facebook page. The official hashtag for this year’s unconference is #barcampevn18.

BarCamp is a special event format, which allows for exchange and free flow of ideas in an informal setting. BarCamp Yerevan is organized by a team of volunteers, who are representatives of Armenian IT and Media industries. The first BarCamp was held in Yerevan in 2009.