The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, has posted on his Facebook page a part of the interview he had given to RT—formerly Russia Today—Russian television, and made a respective post.
“The preview of the interview I gave to Russia Today,” Pashinyan noted, in particular. “I hope it is understood at the end that when I say that it will never happen, I mean that I will never be afraid of the prospect of losing the post of prime minister.
“I will fulfill my mission to the end, regardless [whether] I will lose as a result of it, or will find.”