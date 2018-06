At present, there is no clear arrangement with respect to a meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, on Monday stated the abovementioned at a press briefing.

In his words, if a final agreement is reached, the place and date of this talk will be notified in advance.

“There is no clear agreement yet,” Balayan noted, in particular.