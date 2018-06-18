The National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday will convene a special session to debate on the matter of launching criminal prosecution against Yerkrapah (Defender of the Land) Volunteer Union Chairman and NA “Republican Party of Armenia” Faction MP, General Manvel Grigoryan.

The government made such a decision at Monday’s special meeting of the Cabinet.

The First Deputy Minister of Justice, Artur Hovhannisyan, presented this matter at the Cabinet session.

Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan on Monday petitioned to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, with a request for launching—on the initiative of the government—an NA special session to debate on the attorney general’s petition to starting a procedure to get parliamentary consent for launching a criminal prosecution against, and choosing a precautionary measure regarding, Manvel Grigoryan.

As reported earlier, the National Security Service on Sunday disseminated footage in which food, medicine, and personal hygiene products which Armenia’s schoolchildren had sent for military servicemen as assistance were discovered at the summer residence of General Manvel Grigoryan.

Grigoryan was arrested a day earlier, and within the framework of the criminal case that was filed into the finding of illegal weapons and ammunition in his summer residence.