Blogger Alexander Lapshin will deliver an address at the UN, and with respect to human rights violations in Azerbaijan.
Lapshin informed about the above-said on Facebook, and he added that the Azerbaijanis were becoming worried because of this.
Also, the blogger said he visited the Human Rights Watch international NGO.
In late 2016, Israeli, Russian, and Ukrainian citizen blogger Alexander Lapshin was detained in Belarus, and based on his international search by Azerbaijan. Baku had “blacklisted” him for visiting Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).
Subsequently, Belarus extradited Lapshin to Azerbaijan, and a court in capital city Baku sentenced him to three years in prison.
But on September 11, 2017, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev signed an executive order of granting pardon to this blogger.
Alexander Lapshin left Azerbaijan on September 14 and went to Israel.