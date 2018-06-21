YEREVAN. – The Yerkrapah (Defender of the Land) Volunteer Union (YVU) of Armenia is holding a special session at the YVU headquarters in capital city Yerevan.

The Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from the scene that there are two matters on the agenda of this meeting: removing National Assembly “Republican Party of Armenia” Faction MP, General Manvel Grigoryan from the position of YVU Chairman, and conducting an audit at the union.

Not solely YVU members, but some persons who had left the union also are participating in this session.

The meeting is closed for the media; but once it is over, its participants will make a statement.

After the searches by the National Security Service (NSS), General Manvel Grigoryan was detained on June 16, on suspicion of illegal acquisition and possession of weapons and ammunition. Subsequently, he became a suspect in embezzlement too.

On June 17, the NSS disseminated footage in which large quantities of weapons and ammunition, a luxury car collection, as well as a military ambulance, food, clothing, and several other items that were intended for the army as assistance were discovered at Grigoryan’s mansion in Armenia and in other areas belonging to him.

Manvel Grigoryan on Tuesday was stripped of his parliamentary immunity and was arrested, and he now faces criminal charges.