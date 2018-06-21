YEREVAN. – Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan attended the event dedicated to the 26th anniversary of the formation of police troops.
The head of the government got acquainted with the level of technical support for the troops, as well as with special means, which the police can apply in cases of violation of public order. In this context, Pashinyan instructed to reconsider the possibility of using special means, taking into account the degree of their danger.
The Prime Minister congratulated the employees on the 26th anniversary of the formation of the structure and noted that today Armenia is at an important stage when everyone should answer the most important questions of the past and the future.
“I want to make it clear that the Armenian law on the police forces clearly specifies that the activities of the troops are carried out on the basis of the principles of rule of law, human rights, respect for freedoms,” he said.