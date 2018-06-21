Armenia and EU discussed the launching of visa liberalisation dialogue during the Partnership Council on Thursday, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said during a press conference.

“I know how important this is for not only the government, but for the citizens of the country, and I understand it fully,” she said.

“Today, we discussed the implementation of the visa facilitation and readmission that we have in place. This is a technical requirement to more forward to the next step. This was a good and useful exercise we did today, in presence of all the Member States that joined - as always - for our Council meetings.

That technical precondition then could lead to start a visa liberalisation dialogue with visa-free regime as the final goal. This is a decision in the hands of the Council that requires a Council decision as you know, it is a question to be put more to Member States than to myself.”

She added that the visa facilitation and readmission with Armenia is being well implemented, but said there are always margins for improvement.

“I think that this is a positive area for our cooperation.”