YEREVAN. – Discussions need to be organized, with the participation of parliamentary and non-parliamentary forces, so that the work will go easier and more actively.

National Assembly of Armenia “Tsarukyan” Faction MP Sergey Bagratyan on Friday told the abovementioned to reporters, as he commented on the Electoral Code amendments proposed by his faction.

In his words, after the said discussions, it is assumed to combine and observe the posing of respective ideas and recommendations.

Also, Bagratyan stated that the “Tsarukyan” faction had numerous technical proposals.

As per the lawmaker, the objective of these amendments is to conduct fair and transparent elections in Armenia.

Sergey Bagratyan added that, apparently, the snap parliamentary election in the country will be conducted either in March or April of next year.