There are really no limits in trade relations within the Eurasian Economic Union, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Mir24 television when asked about Armenia’s perspectives in the Eurasian Union.

“Armenia can export without limits, and we have to work on this. In fact, we currently have very high rates of export of agricultural products, and we hope that we will achieve an increase in exports of industrial products. We also hope that the tourist inflow from Russia, just as from other countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, to Armenia will grow,” Pashinyan said.

He also touched upon the relations between Yerevan and Tbilisi, given that Armenia has no common borders with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union.

“We have very good relations with Georgia. My last visit to the Georgian capital was very successful. Of course, we will work with the new Georgian government, and I am confident that our relations will develop very well. In fact, everyone is interested in this - Georgia, Armenia, and Russia,” Pashinyan said.