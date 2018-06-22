Ardshinbank continues to expand its distance banking services, giving its customers the opportunity to open a card account from abroad without visiting the Bank. The service is available to all individual clients who live outside Armenia and have an active bank account at another bank.

To open a card account at a distance, the customer must fill in the necessary documents and pass the identification process. After making a positive decision on opening a card account, Ardshinbank will send the customer the card and the PIN envelope. To manage the account at a distance, the Bank will as well provide the customer with the mobile banking service.

To open a card account at a distance, please visit the Bank’s website at and follow the steps or call 24/7 at (+37412) 22-22-22.