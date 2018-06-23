STEPANAKERT. – The Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire regime on the contact line with Artsakh’s Armed Forces about 150 times from June 17 to 23.

The adversary fired around 1,500 shots towards Karabakh positions from weapons of various caliber, using also anti-tank grenades in the eastern and northern directions, Karabakh Army said in a statement.

In addition to the mentioned violations, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces made an infiltration attempt in the direction of one of the combat positions located in the eastern direction on June 17 at approximately 21:45. However, the advanced units of the Defense Army timely noticed the advance of Azerbaijani special forces and threw them back to their initial positions.

During the week, movement of the adversary’s weapons and military equipment was also observed in various sections of the front line.

The advanced units of the NKR Defense Army take the necessary measures to suppress the offensive actions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and continue to defend the combat positions.