The Iraqi military command said 45 ISIS militants were killed Saturday in an Iraqi airstrike in eastern Syria, reported RBC news agency of Russia.
The airstrike was carried out on the place where a meeting of the leaders of this terrorist organization was being held.
The “deputy military minister,” one of the “media emirs,” personal messenger of the leader of this terrorist organization, and the chief of police are reported to be among the dead.
The airstrike was carried out with consent by Damascus and the US-led international antiterrorism coalition command.