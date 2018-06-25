National Security Service posts footage of search in Manvel Grigoryan’s house in Artsakh

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s National Security Service published video footage made during the search of General Manvel Grigoryan’s house in Artsakh.

The investigators found canned food intended for soldiers, cigarettes and clothing, as well as cartridges were found.

On the same day, investigators searched a storage of a company in Askeran where they found that was sent by the Defense Ministries of Armenia and Artsakh, as well as by other organizations and individuals during the April war.

An investigation into the criminal case involving MP Manvel Grigoryan continues.

After the searches by the National Security Service (NSS), Manvel Grigoryan was detained on June 16, on suspicion of illegal acquisition and possession of weapons and ammunition. Subsequently, he became a suspect in embezzlement too.

Later, the NSS disseminated footage in which large quantities of weapons and ammunition, a luxury car collection, as well as a military ambulance, food, clothing, and several other items that were intended for the army as assistance were discovered at Grigoryan’s mansion in Armenia and in several other places belonging to him.