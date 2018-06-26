Artsakh: World community has to give tough response to statements by robber Aliyev

YEREVAN. – The international community must react toughly to militaristic statements by the Azerbaijani president, spokesperson for the Karabakh president Davit Babayan said.

Babayan commented for Armenian News-NEWS.am on Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev's statement that Azerbaijan is ready to destroy all military and strategic facilities on the territory of Artsakh.

“We expect a tough assessment of the international community on Aliyev's terrorist statements. As for the threats, I can say unequivocally that the Armenian side is technically able not only to destroy the military and strategic facilities of Azerbaijan, but also the very residence of Aliyev, and even to establish the flag of Artsakh. All Azerbaijani facilities are in area of our access. But, unlike Aliev who is a robber and a grabber, we are not barbarians, not Nazis to resort to such threats and actions,” Babayan said.

He also advised Aliyev should review the military chronicle of World War II, and get acquainted with the fate of the leader of Nazi Germany.

“Only Aliyev can go to such an adventure, as he is cashing in on his people. The people of Azerbaijan will not support their leader's in another adventure, sacrificing their sons for the sake of the interests of a person who is not even respected in his family, and the example of that is the behavior of Aliev's daughter at the UN, during her father’s speech,” Babayan said.

Military parade took place in Baku: Geography of Azerbaijan’s armament

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a solemn military parade was held in Azadlig Square of Baku.

Approximately 4,000 people took part in the military parade, including the ministry of defense, internal affairs ministry, ministry of emergency situations, the state security service, the state border service, the special state protection service, as well as the Turkish armed forces.

More than 240 pieces of military equipment, over 70 jets, including armored vehicles, modern weapons and equipment, such as missile and artillery systems, air defense systems, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, were presented at the ceremony.

Weapons mainly acquired in the Russian Federation, the Czech Republic, Belarus, Turkey and Israel were presented. The lion's share of the weapons presented at the parade was acquired in Israel.

The parade was attended by about 100 representatives from Turkey, Pakistan, Belarus, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Georgia, Iran, Israel, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Ukraine.