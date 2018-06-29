News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 29
USD
482.07
EUR
557.95
RUB
7.63
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.07
EUR
557.95
RUB
7.63
Show news feed
Putin: Substantial political dialogue is established between Armenia and Russia
Putin: Substantial political dialogue is established between Armenia and Russia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

A substantial political dialogue has been established between Armenia and Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the aforementioned in his official message to the participants in the Seventh Russian-Armenian Interregional Forum—and which was read by the head of the Russian delegation, Russian Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinsky.

In his message, the Russian president stressed that trade and economic, scientific and technical, and humanitarian cooperation was actively developing between the two countries.

“Close ties of friendship and partnership connect Russia and Armenia,” Putin noted, in particular.

As per the Russian president, interregional cooperation plays an important role in the strengthening of relations between the two countries.

“I am convinced that during the forum you will be able to offer new interesting ideas that will contribute to the further expansion of ties between Russia and Armenia, as well as to the promotion of mutually beneficial integration processes in the Eurasian region,” Putin added, in particular.

The Seventh Russian-Armenian Interregional Forum, entitled “Digital initiatives of Russia and Armenia within the framework of the implementation of the EAEU [Eurasian Economic Union—which comprises Armenia Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan] digital agenda,” has kicked off Friday, in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia army divisions start trainings in Armenia
They will improve their skills in using modern intelligence methods under hot climatic highland conditions…
 Armenian PM: We have “direct” relations with Putin
This frankness helped us to reach this level of trust…
Armenia, Russia to discuss development of cooperation in a digital economy
The seventh Russian-Armenian interregional forum, and devoted to the digital initiatives of the two countries, will be held in Yerevan…
 Russia wants to supply Su-30SM fighters to Armenia
The treaty never came into force because of financial difficulties of the customer...
 Pashinyan: No problems in Armenian-Russian relations
As per the PM, his visit to Moscow was productive, and relations are developing with dynamism…
 Nikol Pashinyan highly appreciates meeting with Putin, calling his visit very successful
"We have discussed many issues concerning the Armenian-Russian agenda...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news