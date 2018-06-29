Putin: Substantial political dialogue is established between Armenia and Russia

A substantial political dialogue has been established between Armenia and Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the aforementioned in his official message to the participants in the Seventh Russian-Armenian Interregional Forum—and which was read by the head of the Russian delegation, Russian Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinsky.

In his message, the Russian president stressed that trade and economic, scientific and technical, and humanitarian cooperation was actively developing between the two countries.

“Close ties of friendship and partnership connect Russia and Armenia,” Putin noted, in particular.

As per the Russian president, interregional cooperation plays an important role in the strengthening of relations between the two countries.

“I am convinced that during the forum you will be able to offer new interesting ideas that will contribute to the further expansion of ties between Russia and Armenia, as well as to the promotion of mutually beneficial integration processes in the Eurasian region,” Putin added, in particular.

The Seventh Russian-Armenian Interregional Forum, entitled “Digital initiatives of Russia and Armenia within the framework of the implementation of the EAEU [Eurasian Economic Union—which comprises Armenia Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan] digital agenda,” has kicked off Friday, in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.