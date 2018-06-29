News
Friday
June 29
News
Armenia President holds talks in Washington
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is on a working visit to the US, on Thursday had a talk as well as a question-and-answer session with the Armenian university students who are interning at the US Congress, Senate, Smithsonian Institution, and some other institutions, informed the official website of the President.

On the same day, Sarkissian had a working lunch with administrative staff of the Armenian Assembly of America, and met with representatives of the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (Ramgavar).
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
