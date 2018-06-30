Armenia official: Russia loan will not affect country’s electricity prices

The $270mn Russian loan, which was provided to Armenia to implement the project of extending the lifetime of the second power unit of the country’s nuclear plant, will not affect electricity tariffs in Armenia.

The Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources, Artur Grigoryan, on Saturday told the abovementioned to reporters. He noted this responding to Armenian News-NEWS.am’s query with respect to the Public Services Regulatory Commission’s (PSRC) decision to ensure the return of the Russian loan through tariffs. In his words, the related risks have already been taken into consideration.

Grigoryan noted that the government was discussing the makeup of the electricity and natural gas tariffs in Armenia, these discussions are open for experts, and all reasonable suggestions will be taken into account.

Also, the minister said the current discussions assume the implementation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s instruction to consider the possibility of reducing the prices of energy resources.

But he added that his ministry cannot change the prices, and the PSRC is the respective authorized agency.

“We, on our part, will present the results of the [corresponding] analytical research,” Artur Grigoryan concluded, in particular.