Armenia trade with other EAEU countries increases
Armenia trade with other EAEU countries increases
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

Armenia’s trade with the other Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries has totaled $855 million, from January to May of the current year, and this is 27.8-percent more than the respective indicator for the same period in 2017.

According to the data of that period, 91 percent of this trade was conducted with Russia; but this was about 97 percent in the same period last year.

Armenia’s trade with the other EAEU countries made up 29.7 percent of its foreign trade, between January and May 2017; but this indicator dropped by 1.9 percent this year.

In addition, the share of Armenia’s trade with European Union countries has increased from 22.2 percent and reached 25.4 percent, in its foreign trade.

The EAEU comprises Armenia Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.
Հայերեն
