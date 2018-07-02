News
Armenia MFA: CSTO informed about Azerbaijan’s actions in direction of Nakhchivan
Armenia MFA: CSTO informed about Azerbaijan’s actions in direction of Nakhchivan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The CSTO colleagues were informed about the actions of Azerbaijan in the direction of Nakhichevan, spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Tigran Balayan said during the briefing on Monday.

Balayan said that he does not agree with the opinion that what is happening in Artsakh has nothing to do with Armenia.

“Everything that happens on the line of contact has a direct connection to Armenia. Our diplomats also realize that their offices are very close to the border. Accordingly, CSTO colleagues were informed promptly, despite the days off,” Balayan said.

Asked about the possibility of deploying CSTO forces in the Nakhchivan direction, Balayan noted that he does not think that the Armenian Armed Forces need assistance from outside to control the situation.

“The protection of borders is entrusted to the Armenian Armed Forces, and as the events of recent days show, they are carrying out their task confidently and efficiently,” Balayan said.

As reported earlier, Azerbaijani armed forces attempted to conduct engineering and fortification works of military outpost on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the direction of Nakhchivan.

“As a result of the fire from the Armenian side, one of the adversary’s posts collapsed and burnt completely. A contact serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces Vahagn Baghdasaryan was slightly injured in the shootout,” spokesperson for the Armenian Defense Ministry wrote on Facebook.
