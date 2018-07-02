Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan staged theatrical performance, with participation of Russia analysts

YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan staged another show—this time with the participation of Russian analysts.

Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, said the abovementioned at Monday’s briefing. He noted this commenting on the Azerbaijani authorities’ statements with respect to a group of Russian political scientists’ and analysts’ recent journey to Azerbaijan.

“Were the so-called Russian analysts who traveled to Azerbaijan on the account of Azerbaijan, and were to go to the line of contact [with Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)], to make other statements?” Balayan asked rhetorically. “It’s clear that all that was a theatrical staging whose objective was those statements. It’s possible that those wordings were written elsewhere and given to the [said Russian] analysts to voice [them].”

He added that Moscow’s official position on Armenian-Russian relations and regarding the Karabakh conflict is presented at regular intervals.

“Azerbaijan was attempting to make another show,” noted the Armenian MFA spokesperson. “But it failed.”

Azerbaijan authorities had taken a group of Russian political scientists and analysts to the line of contact, in an attempt to present Jojug Marjanli village as a “liberated” territory, in the case when it has never been under the control of Artsakh.