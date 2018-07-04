Armenia parliament group on election law amendments convenes first meeting

The first meeting of the parliamentary working group on making amendments to the election law, and which comprises representatives from the four factions, is held Wednesday at the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia.
Several days ago, these factions had issued a statement noting that they were starting discussions over the making of reforms in the Electoral Code of the country.
All-inclusive matters are expected to be discussed at the first session of this working group.
Vahram Baghdasaryan, head of the NA faction of the now former ruling Republican Party of Armenia—which, however, still has majority in parliament—had stated that an arrangement had already been made according to which, representatives from the corresponding governmental commission will later join their discussions.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, had signed a decision on setting up an election law reform commission adjunct to the PM; this commission has already held several meetings. In particular, it has decided that elections in Armenia shall be conducted with solely proportional and closed electoral lists. In addition, it has been proposed to reduce by one percent the minimum threshold for winning parliamentary seats.
