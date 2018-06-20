YEREVAN. – All four factions of the Armenian parliament issued a statement noting that they are starting discussions over the reforms of the Electoral Code.
Based on the current situation in the country and the need to make political decisions, the four factions represented in the National Assembly declare that they are ready to start discussions on amendments to the Electoral Code, as well as to form a working group, the statement said.
The representatives of the RPA faction, Tsarukyan bloc faction, Yelk bloc faction, and ARF faction are represented in the working group.
As reported earlier, on June 20 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision to form an electoral legislation reform commission adjunct to the PM.