Pashinyan: Armenia shall not have universities that distribute “paper”

We need to realize, in general, as to what extent a [university] diploma helps to find a job.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Thursday stated the abovementioned at his public assembly with the residents of Goris town, in Syunik Province.

“There are universities in Armenia that have a problem in terms of the quality of education [they offer]; this problem should be resolved,” said the PM. “There shall not be a university that distributes [a piece of] ‘paper’ [instead of a real diploma] in Armenia.”