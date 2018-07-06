News
Massive arrests continue in Turkey: 270 military detained
Massive arrests continue in Turkey: 270 military detained
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

Overall, 270 soldiers were detained by Turkish authorities’ command on suspicion of cooperation with Islamic preacher Fetullah Gullen. Ankara blames Gullen for arranging the coup attempt n July, 2016.

As TRT Haber states, a dozen Turkish provinces are under raids. Most of the arrested are military including 10 colonels and one resigned general.

After the coup attempt around 160,000 people were arrested and the same number of state officials were fired. Moreover, 77, 000 of the arrested were indicted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
