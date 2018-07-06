News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 06
USD
483.17
EUR
565.7
RUB
7.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.17
EUR
565.7
RUB
7.65
Show news feed
CoE committee adopts Armenia anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing report
CoE committee adopts Armenia anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing report
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. - The Council of Europe (CoE) MONEYVAL committee on Thursday adopted the First Regular Follow-Up Report on 5th round assessment of Armenian’s AML/CFT framework, informed the Central Bank of Armenia.

First Regular Follow-Up Report on measures taken to address the shortcomings identified by the 5th round assessment of Armenian’s anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing (hereinafter: AML/CFT) system conducted by the MONEYVAL committee in 2015 in accordance with the FATF 2013 Methodology.

The Follow-up Report ascertains significant progress made by Armenia in relation to FATF Recommendations 1 (Assessing risks & applying the risk-based approach), 7 (Targeted financial sanctions related to proliferation) and 8 (Non-profit organizations). In particular:

In relation to FATF Recommendation 1: The revised methodology for Armenia’s ML/TF national risk assessment has been approved by the Standing Committee on Combating Money Laundering, Terrorism Financing and Proliferation Financing in the Republic of Armenia (hereinafter: the Interagency Committee), based on which stakeholder authorities have updated the NRA in a number of sectors, including ML threats and trends, latent criminality, cross-border flows, shadow economy and corruption, as well as the risk of commercial and non-profit organizations’ misuse for ML/TF purposes.

In relation to FATF Recommendation 7: “Amendments and supplements to the Republic of Armenia Law on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorist Financing” have been developed and adopted by the National Assembly on 1 March, 2018, which stipulate, inter alia, the obligation of applying targeted financial sanctions related to proliferation financing.

In relation to FATF Recommendation 8: Assessment of misuse of non-profit organizations’ for TF purposes has been conducted with reference to the legislative framework governing their operation as well as the possible interaction with the countries characterized as high risk in terms of FT.

Overall, Armenia has made good progress in addressing the technical compliance deficiencies identified in its 5th round MER of 2015 and has been re-rated on 2 out of 5 recommendations (Recommendations 1 and 7) which were rated PC in the MER. One other recommendation (Recommendation 8) was re-rated from LC to C.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
PACE deputies condemn political persecution in Azerbaijan
Politically motivated prosecutions and imprisonments, allegations of mistreatment, false charges, and even torture against the regime's...
 Two Azerbaijani MPs deprived of access to PACE
Thus, the Committee found that Zmago Jelinсiс Plemeniti received 25 000 euros in July…
Armenia delegation: PACE penalizes 14 ex-MPs for corruption
The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe independent investigative body had presented its report on the corruption processes at this organization…
 Venice Commission president: Reasonable time should be allowed to prepare for Armenia snap elections
The actual time varies depending on the specific context and extent of the reforms…
 Armenia delegation to PACE: Intense discussion held at Euronest Parliamentary Assembly
Also, delegations of the Eastern Partnership countries expressed their readiness to support the resolution on accelerating the ratification of the Armenia-European Union Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement…
 Armenia delegation to PACE: EPP Group head’s election postponed until fall session
The head of the delegation provided details…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news