News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 07
USD
483.17
EUR
565.7
RUB
7.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.17
EUR
565.7
RUB
7.65
Show news feed
Armenia’s Mnatsakanyan: Meeting with Azerbaijan FM is planned for near future
Armenia’s Mnatsakanyan: Meeting with Azerbaijan FM is planned for near future
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Maintaining the dynamics of the negotiation process on the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict is important to Armenia. 

Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told about the aforesaid to Shant TV, and in connection with the avenues for resolving the abovementioned conflict.

He confirmed that a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart was planned for the near future.

“It’s a matter of principles for us [the Armenian side to the conflict],” the FM noted commenting on the query with respect to the importance of the implementation of the arrangements that were made toward resolving the conflict. “When we speak about a climate that contributes to peace, it’s a principle that has a broad context. And the functions, which relate to the strengthening of the ceasefire regime, also enter in it; nothing in that respect has changed with us [the Armenian side].”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
FM Mnatsakanyan on Russia analysts’ anti-Armenian statements in Azerbaijan: It’s negative phenomenon
But at the same time, he recalled that Armenia was developing its relations with Russia…
 Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire 155 times in passing week
The Artsakh army, however, continues to confidently master the operative and tactical situation…
 Armenia FM on Karabakh conflict settlement: OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ format is the best
They are working in a quite consolidated way, and we welcome that approach…
 Armenia FM: Conflict settlement will not be stable, lasting without Karabakh’s decisive voice
And that principle has been and remains on the agenda…
 Political scientist: Azerbaijan tries to return Armenia to negotiation table
Baku doesn't intend to conduct negotiations with Karabakh...
 Armenia PM: There is certain politico-military tension
In connection with the situation at military positions…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news