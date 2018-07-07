Armenia’s Mnatsakanyan: Meeting with Azerbaijan FM is planned for near future

Maintaining the dynamics of the negotiation process on the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict is important to Armenia.

Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told about the aforesaid to Shant TV, and in connection with the avenues for resolving the abovementioned conflict.

He confirmed that a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart was planned for the near future.

“It’s a matter of principles for us [the Armenian side to the conflict],” the FM noted commenting on the query with respect to the importance of the implementation of the arrangements that were made toward resolving the conflict. “When we speak about a climate that contributes to peace, it’s a principle that has a broad context. And the functions, which relate to the strengthening of the ceasefire regime, also enter in it; nothing in that respect has changed with us [the Armenian side].”