News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 12
USD
481.49
EUR
562.14
RUB
7.75
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.49
EUR
562.14
RUB
7.75
Show news feed
NATO encourages Georgia by future membership
NATO encourages Georgia by future membership
Region:World News, Georgia
Theme: Politics

We reiterate the decision made at the 2008 Bucharest Summit that Georgia will become a member of the Alliance, with MAP as an integral part of the process; we reaffirm all elements of that decision, as well as subsequent decisions.  We welcome the significant progress realised since 2008.  We welcome the central role played by the NATO-Georgia Commission and the Annual National Programme over the past decade in deepening political dialogue and cooperation between NATO and Georgia, Brussels Summit Declaration reads.

"We recognise the significant progress on reforms which Georgia has made and must continue, which are helping Georgia, an aspirant country, progress in its preparations towards membership, and which strengthen Georgia’s defence and interoperability capabilities with the Alliance.  Georgia’s relationship with the Alliance contains all the practical tools to prepare for eventual membership.  We welcome the developing cooperation between NATO and Georgia, an enhanced opportunities partner, on Black Sea security, and the considerable progress in implementing a number of initiatives under the umbrella of the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package.  We highly appreciate Georgia’s significant and steadfast contributions to the NATO Response Force and the Resolute Support mission.  These efforts, along with Georgia’s participation in EU-led operations, demonstrate Georgia’s commitment and capability to contribute to Euro-Atlantic security.  We stand ready to enhance further our support to Georgia, including in the areas of counter-mobility, training and exercises, and secure communications, and we look forward to the next NATO-Georgia exercise in 2019."

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
NATO Chief: NATO welcomes Ukrainian reforms
“The adoption of a new Law on National Security is a welcome step…
Armenian PM attends dinner for delegations of NATO members (PHOTO)
Pashinyan participated in the dinner for the leaders of delegations…
NATO Chief: Georgia to become NATO member
“We fully support Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations…
Armenia PM: Azerbaijan becomes more aggressive after Armenia revolution
However, it is not only aggression against Armenia...
 NATO: We continue to support efforts towards peaceful settlement of conflicts in South Caucasus
We urge all parties to engage constructively and with reinforced political will in peaceful conflict resolution...
 Armenian PM arrives in Brussels
During the visit PM Pashinyan will meet with the heads of EU structures...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news