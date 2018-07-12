News
Azerbaijan’s behavior questions its commitment to peace process: Armenian PM at NATO summit
Azerbaijan’s behavior questions its commitment to peace process: Armenian PM at NATO summit
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The recent ceasefire violation and provocation cases provoked by Azerbaijan on the border with Armenia and the line of contact with Artsakh seriously question Baku’s commitment to the peace process, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan delivered remarks during the NATO summit in Brussels.

"As there was a talk on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, I have to touch upon the settlement of this conflict, although I think that this issue is incompatible with the format of these discussions as this meeting pursues other goals. NATO has constantly and comprehensively stated that it plays no role in this conflict settlement process.

Nevertheless, as the issue has already been raised, I would like to briefly comment on and make clarifications in the context of the already made statement. Armenia, like any other democratic country, reaffirms its commitment to the exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format. Any attempt to settle this conflict through military means should be viewed as an attack on democracy, human rights and peace.

The recent ceasefire violation and provocation cases provoked by Azerbaijan on the border with Armenia and the line of contact with Artsakh seriously question Baku’s commitment to the peace process.

We reaffirm the importance of the implementation of the previous agreements, in particular, those reached during the meetings in Vienna, St. Petersburg and Geneva, which aim at creating favorable conditions for peace and making confidence-building measures,” he noted during his speech.
