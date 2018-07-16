News
EU envoy: Do not wait for change in EU policy towards Yerevan
EU envoy: Do not wait for change in EU policy towards Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Do not wait for the change of the EU policy towards Yerevan, the head of the EU delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski told reporters on Monday.

According to him, warm and friendly statements of EU officials during the visit of Armenian  Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Brussels are related to the constructive attitude towards Yerevan.

If the new Government is ready to change the partnership priorities agreed with the previous cabinet, the EU is ready to do so.

"We operate within certain limits,” the envoy said adding that the legal and political basis of the EU relations are the EU-Armenia agreement and the priorities of the Armenia-EU partnership.

“We are open to all processes, if the Armenian side believes that these documents should be supplemented,” Switalski added.

Speaking on Pashinyan's statement that compliments from the EU officials have been heard, but the situation remains the same as 3 to 4 months ago, Switalski was asked whether it contradicts the EU statements that they support changes in Armenia.

According to the envoy, the new cabinet stated that there would be no change in Armenia's policy towards the EU, consequently the EU will not change its policy towards Yerevan too.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
