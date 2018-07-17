Foreigners secretly steal €1,300 in Armenia

YEREVAN. – Police of Armenia on Monday received a report, according to which some men from abroad had exchanged foreign currency at a bank in Masis town, but, subsequently, one of them had secretly stolen €1,300 from this bank.

Police informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that another report was received on the same day, and according to which some foreigners had entered a compressed gas station in Sevan town—and under the pretext of exchanging foreign currency—but they had distracted the employee of this station and stolen money from its cash register.

Police, however, found out the whereabouts of these foreigners.

Several hours after the aforesaid reports, two foreigner suspects were found in capital city Yerevan, and police detained them.

A search is underway to find the third suspect.