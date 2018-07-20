News
Armenian PM: Personnel have to adjust to national, state ambitions changes
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Representatives of three groups now work in the new Armenian government: new and old personnel and people who was working in the old days, but now changed their status, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters on Friday.

His remarks came in response to comment on personnel policy of the government.

According to him, the period of adaptation is inevitable in the new situation.

"This applies to everyone. This is a new situation both for old personnel, and for new personnel, as well as for those people who have changed their status,” he said adding that all three groups will adapt to the situation as normally understood, but there will be people who will not adapt, and this is inevitable.

"What happened in Armenia is not an ordinary change, it is a change in the mode of action, this is a change of our national and state ambitions," the Prime Minister said, adding that in the near future the government will work to form a personnel reserve, as well as involving the potential of the diaspora .
